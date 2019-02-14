Iran vows reprisal against terrorist attack

Photo: Courtesy of IRAN





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi expressed regret over Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Sistan-Baluchestan which killed and wounded dozens of countrymen, saying that devoted children of the country will take revenge of the bloods of the martyrs.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the victims and condemning the inhumane act, he said that the terrorist group’s resorting to such inhuman acts will strengthen the Iranian government and people to continue fighting terrorism.

Iranian Public Relations Department of IRGC’s Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters in a statement late on Wednesday announced a suicide attack on a bus carrying forces Khash-Zahedan Road, killing and wounding a number of them.

Unofficial resources put death toll at 41 during the terrorist act which was claimed by the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.