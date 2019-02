Media preview organized by Russian diamond producer held in Moscow

A yelow diamond weighing 20.69 carats is displayed during a media preview organized by Russian diamond producer ALROSA in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. ALROSA showed its biggest coloured gems during the preview. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A yellow diamond weighing 20.69 carats is displayed during a media preview organized by Russian diamond producer ALROSA in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. ALROSA showed its biggest coloured gems during the preview. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Diamonds of various colours are displayed during a media preview organized by Russian diamond producer ALROSA in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. ALROSA showed its biggest coloured gems during the preview. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A pink diamond weighing 14.83 carats is displayed during a media preview organized by Russian diamond producer ALROSA in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. ALROSA showed its biggest coloured gems during the preview. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A yellow diamond weighing 20.69 carats is seen through the magnifying lens during a media preview organized by Russian diamond producer ALROSA in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. ALROSA showed its biggest coloured gems during the preview. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)