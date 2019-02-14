Snowy scenery of Kolomenskoye park in Moscow

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/14 14:50:59

A man walks with his dog in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. Kolomenskoye park, a former royal estate located in the southeast of Moscow City, homes the Church of Ascension built in 1532. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 13 shows the snowy scenery of the Church of Ascension in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia. Kolomenskoye park, a former royal estate located in the southeast of Moscow City, homes the Church of Ascension built in 1532. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 13 shows the snowy scenery of the Church of Ascension in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia. Kolomenskoye park, a former royal estate located in the southeast of Moscow City, homes the Church of Ascension built in 1532. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


 

People walk in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 13, 2019. Kolomenskoye park, a former royal estate located in the southeast of Moscow City, homes the Church of Ascension built in 1532. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


 

WORLD
