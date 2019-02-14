Pahela Falgun festival celebration held in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A woman smeared with colored powder takes part in the Pahela Falgun festival celebration in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 13, 2019. Bangladeshi people on Wednesday celebrated Pahela Falgun, heralding the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Stringer)

People attend Pahela Falgun festival celebration in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Feb. 13, 2019. Bangladeshi people on Wednesday celebrated Pahela Falgun, heralding the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A woman smears colored powder on face of another woman during the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 13, 2019. Bangladeshi people on Wednesday celebrated Pahela Falgun, heralding the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Stringer)

People pose for photos while celebrating the Pahela Falgun festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 13, 2019. Bangladeshi people on Wednesday celebrated Pahela Falgun, heralding the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Stringer)

