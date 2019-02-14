Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after 17 days

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday after convalescing from surgery and returned to the capital, Brasilia.



Bolsonaro spent 17 days in recovery, mainly in intensive or semi-intensive care units, but worked from his bedside for most of that time, with his vice president, Hamilton Mourao, filling in for him for two of those days.



On the presidential campaign trail last year, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen by a lone attacker. He required a colostomy and underwent surgery in late January to reverse the procedure.



The surgical procedure reportedly went well, but his recovery had some complications. Last week, he had fever and was diagnosed with pneumonia, but his health improved and doctors said he was able to leave the hospital and return to Brasilia.



Bolsonaro commented on social networks about leaving the hospital, noting that the man named Adelio Bispo who had attacked him had been a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL).



At the time of the attack, the PSOL admitted Bispo had been a member, but said he quit the political organization years ago and was never very active.



So far, investigations have not uncovered a connection between the attacker and any Brazilian political party.

