China: Let trade negotiators focus on their job

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/14 17:08:40





"The best thing we could do now is to let the negotiators concentrate on their negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying briefed reporters in Beijing, when asked about whether a deal will come out of the trade talks.



All eyes are on the ongoing trade talks held in Beijing, as its results are linked to the whole world's economic growth and stability, Hua said at a regular press briefing.



Senior delegates from the two sides are in the middle of high-level trade talks in Beijing, aimed at resolving the trade conflicts between the world's largest and second largest economies. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin headed the talks.



The progress of the talks have attracted global media attention, and Bloomberg reported that the US is considering delaying the March 1 deadline for increasing US tariffs on $200 billion Chinese imports to 25 percent by 60 days.



"As we all know, the high-level China-US trade talks are under way. I have no more information to provide to you now," said Gao Feng, spokesman of



"I think you'll get a better answer after the conclusion of the high-level China-US trade talks," said Gao when asked by reporters whether the reported news that Trump administration plans to add 60 days to the current China tariff deadline is true or not.





