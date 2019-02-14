People perform dragon dance to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival in Guizhou

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Dafang County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Dafu)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Dafang County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Dafu)

Children prepare to perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Peng)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Dafang County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Dafu)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Dafang County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Dafu)

Aerial photo shows people performing dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Peng)