Economist predicts 10 golden years ahead for A shares

A Chinese economist has portended that China's stock markets could embrace "10 golden years" of growth beginning 2019, signs of which has already showed in the strong rally of the A shares this week.



Mainland stocks closed mixed on Thursday. As of the market closing time, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.6 percent to end at 8,219.96 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.05 percent to close at 2,719.7 points. And the ChiNext board edged up 0.31 percent.



A total of 55 stocks rose to their daily trading ceiling of 10 percent.



The A-share market has shown a rising trend since the Spring Festival holidays, with the Shanghai stock index rising for three consecutive trading days from Monday to Wednesday, while the Shenzhen market rose on a consecutive four trading days this week.



Overseas capital's influx into the A-share market is believed to be a strong driver behind the rally, which has helped boost investors' risk appetite, said Yang Delong,, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Company.



According to Yang, beginning this year overseas capital flowed at a quicker pace to China's markets, with an estimated amount hitting 100 billion yuan ($14.79 billion), as compared to 294.2 billion yuan of overseas capital that was invested into China's A shares during the whole of 2018.



Overseas investors bought 5.68 billion yuan worth of A-share stocks via the stock link mechanisms between the mainland and Hong Kong on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.



Overall, Yang expected that about 600 billion yuan of capital would flow from overseas into the A-share markets by the end of the year.



Yang also told the Global Times on Thursday that he believed 2019 would be the first of "10 golden years" for the A-share market, and that the A-share market's performance will surpass many investors' expectations.





