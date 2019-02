In pics: new-born seal cub at Harbin Polarland

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2019 shows a seal cub at Harbin Polarland in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Seal "Sha Sha" gave birth to a cub at Harbin Polarland. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2019 shows a seal cub and its mother at Harbin Polarland in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Seal "Sha Sha" gave birth to a cub at Harbin Polarland. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

