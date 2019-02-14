China, EU setting good example in tackling climate change

Artur Runge-Metzger, director, Directorate-General of Climate Action, European Commission. Photo: Li Hao/GT

China and the EU, important partners in combating global climate change, face similar opportunities and challenges in decarburization and have much to learn from each other in designing their long-term strategies.The Global Times () talked with Artur Runge-Metzger (), director, Directorate-General of Climate Action, European Commission over some latest concerns with climate change.Overall, the EU is ahead of schedule in achieving its renewables target. If you look at the individual member states, 11 states have already exceeded the target for the year 2020. But you have also rightly observed that some member states - three of them - are slightly below the trajectory and France is one of them. The challenges the countries are facing include the integration of renewable energy into the larger grid and in some countries it has gone smoothly and in some countries it is more difficult. But I am confident that France will also overcome this, because many of the technical solutions have been worked out in the last five to 10 years, so they are already on track with the schedule.Maybe I should also mention where we stand on our climate target and how we are ahead of the curve. Our emissions were down by 22 percent in 1990, and since then the GDP has grown by 58 percent. There is a clear sense of decoupling that is taking place as we move forward into the future. Furthermore, we now have our legislation in place to achieve our Paris promise of at least 40 percent. Member states are presenting their plans about how they want to implement this goal and we will be looking at this in the coming month.We know that we need to have a vast increase in the uptake of renewables and the good thing is that all the investment numbers over the last year showed that there was an overall uptake and there was an increasing uptake of renewable energy particularly in wind power and solar power. Maybe it could happen faster, but there are some intrinsic challenges with renewables. For example, how you integrate them into a grid is not an easy task. If you don't do it in the right manner, you will have the issue of curtailment, which means you produce energy but these renewables are unable to be utilized well. These are the things that we will have to develop and devote our time to. The second issue is the financing. The cost of finance is, in some countries, very high. We need to find financing models to provide money under the right circumstances to move ahead. Many of the renewables are expensive when it comes to construction even though the running costs are very low. It's very important to overcome the cash flow problem in the beginning. On the EU side, we are trying to collaborate on renewables with many countries particularly through the use of financial instruments and the European Investment Bank.It's a very sensitive issue. It is clear that all countries have their responsibilities and capabilities in terms of what they can contribute. The interesting thing is when we look at what type of energy countries want to deploy, many of the developing countries are trying actively to promote renewable energy, because in many circumstances, renewable energy is the cheapest source of energy. If you look at the remote areas in Africa and Asia, off-grid power is best being produced by solar or wind energy and therefore we see such a big increase in the uptake rates of renewable energy. Renewable energy use is even helping the development of these countries and maintaining good air quality. Industrialization comes with air quality issues and the only way of dealing with that is to clean up the economies. You can see that development objectives and climate objectives are very often aligned with each other.China is a good partner with the EU in the international battle against climate change. We are collaborating very well when it comes to designing the international climate policies. We have pursued the same objectives. We are both signatories of the Paris Agreement and we both embrace the opinion that implementation is the most important thing of the Paris Agreement. We are both doing our utmost to fulfill these obligations. China is pursuing its policies in renewable energy and is also introducing electric vehicles at a very high pace. This is very welcoming and shows the seriousness of China and the EU in tackling the challenges of climate change and setting an example for other countries. Both China and the EU are collaborating with other countries and assisting them with moving this agenda forward.