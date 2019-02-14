China sees progress in revitalizing traditional crafts

China has seen progress in its effort to revitalize traditional crafts and turn them into targeted measures for poverty alleviation, according to the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism.
The ministry said it has organized extensive training for inheritors of traditional crafts and supported setting up relevant workstations in collaboration with different departments.
The ministry has set up 57 workshops for intangible cultural heritage and provided training for 2,500 people in poverty-stricken areas, including a county in Southwest China's Guizhou Province that is home to the ethnic Miao people.
The campaign has also raised the awareness of provincial-level authorities. A total of 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have issued plans for revitalizing traditional crafts in their regions.
The ministry said it will continue to focus on policy implementation and the inclusion of social forces in the future.