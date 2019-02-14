Will you still love him if your idol grows a beard?

Kris Wu, a popular singer and actor in China, grows a beard (left) and has no beard (right). Photo: VCG





Should men grow it or mow it? This is the latest question taking up space in some people's minds on China's social media as they debate which is sexier, a bearded or a clean shaven man.



A poll on the question on Sina Weibo has attracted 5,489 responses and 89 percent said they like a clean shaven man. The poll launched a wave of humorous postings on Wednesday with numerous photos of celebrities with and without beard.



Photos of Yi Yangqianxi (Jackson Yee), 18, a young Chinese heartthrob was at the top of the trending hashtag. Many fans said that while he looked "too handsome" clean shaven and "somewhat old" with wisps of facial stubble, they loved his face both grown and mown.



Kris Wu, a popular singer and actor in China was well dissed on Sina Weibo, when he suggested he wanted to grow a beard. "What's wrong with you, Kris Wu?" wrote "Miaozhuangxingyun" whose sentiments represented the views of many other Chinese commentators.



Many women with experience in the matter seem caught between a rough and smooth place. "I don't like kissing a man's prickly, bearded face, but I do think bearded men look sexy," commented "fubo."



Global Times



