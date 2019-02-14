Bucks extend road winning streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: VCG

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their longest road winning streak in 33 years with a 106-97 win over ­Indiana on Wednesday.The three-time All-Star from Greece ­carried the NBA-leading Bucks to their seventh consecutive win on the road on Wednesday. It is the longest road winning streak since the 1984-85 season. Milwaukee has also won eight of their last nine games just before the league's All-Star break.The Pacers couldn't contain Antetokounmpo, who scored a dozen points as the Bucks went on a 30-11 scoring burst to end the game. In the first quarter he made five of their nine baskets and assisted on the other four.Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Darren Collison added 14 to lead the Pacers, whose their six-game winning streak ended with this one.Antetokounmpo made consecutive layups to tie the game 95-95 with just under four minutes to go in the fourth.He then fed Ersan Ilyasova for a layup to make it 97-95 and the Bucks ran away with it from there with superior scoring down the stretch.Elsewhere Wednesday, Damian Lillard scored 29 points as the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Golden State's 11-game road winning streak with a 129-107 win that ­featured Warriors coach Steve Kerr losing his cool and being thrown out for arguing with the officials.Jake Layman added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who had eight players in double figures. The win snapped a two-game skid.Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had 32 points for the Warriors, who watched the game turn on a flagrant foul called on Draymond Green.Portland led 110-103 before Green was called for an elbow to the face of Collins with just under four minutes left.Kerr reacted angrily, slamming his ­clipboard down and yelling at referee Ken Mauer before he was ejected. It was just the second time Kerr has been ejected from a game."I was just shocked they called a flagrant foul," said Kerr. "That was head-­scratching."Lillard made the three technical shots and Collins made his free throws to give Portland a 115-103 lead.The Warriors conceded defeat with two and a half minutes left by sitting their starters and bringing in the reserves.Also, D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 36 points in the third overtime period and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 148-139.Joe Harris scored 25 points and Carroll had 18 as the Nets improved to above .500 (30-29).Jordan Clarkson scored a ­career-high 42 points and Collin Sexton had 24 and ­Marquese Chriss added 23 in the loss.