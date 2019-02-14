Dog breaks man’s back in welcome-home leap from rooftop

A Husky is so excited to see its owner return home, and it leaps off the roof of their two-storied house breaking the man's back on Saturday. Photo: IC

A Husky was so excited to see its owner return home, and leaped off the roof of their two-storied house breaking the man's back on Saturday.The man surnamed Liu, 67, from Chenzhou, in Central China's Hunan Province was knocked unconscious and later diagnosed with a fractured spine, according doctors in a Pear Video.Liu's daughter said their family dog got very excited when it saw her father return home that it jumped from the roof of their seven-meter-high house."My dad didn't see the dog falling from the sky," Liu's daughter said in the video that attempted to make the story humorous.The family had adopted the dog that weighs about 30 kilograms only a few months before, according to Liu.Liu is seen in the video lying immobilized on his back in his hospital bed. His doctor, Wang Yuansong, told Pear Video that he will have to undergo surgery.Liu doesn't blame his dumb dog for his injury, which is now chained to the roof of his home.Global Times