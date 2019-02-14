Google investing billions in US operations

Google said Wednesday it will invest $13 billion in US data centers and offices this year as the internet giant continues its rapid expansion across the country.



The spending will build on the more than $9 billion in US investments that were made over the past year and should create the potential for tens of thousands of new jobs, according to chief executive Sundar Pichai.



"This growth will allow us to invest in the communities where we operate, while we improve the products and services that help billions of people and businesses globally," Pichai said on an online post Wednesday.



"Our new data center investments, in particular, will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers."



Investments this year will focus outside of Silicon Valley where Google has its home, and give the company outposts in 24 states.



This will be the second year in a row that Google will "be growing faster outside the (San Francisco) Bay Area than in it," Pichai said.



Google last year hired more than 10,000 people in the US, according to the company, which altogether employs around 100,000 people.



The internet giant is also making significant investments in renewable energy to power US operations, Pichai said.



The move follows major investments or expansions from other US tech giants including Apple and Amazon, both of which have pledged to move beyond their existing headquarters.



Google's parent company Alphabet last year said it was investing more than $1 billion to set up a new campus in New York City.



