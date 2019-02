What a perfect reminder of the loving spirit of #ValentinesDay — a couple in their 80s from East China's Jiangsu Province hold hands in a hospital with big smiles on their faces.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/2/14 18:22:20

