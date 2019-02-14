Government and residents join forces in city cleaning efforts



Taiyuan, the capital of North China's Shanxi Province, after being hit by heavy smog for several days Photo: VCG



Sunset along the Yangtze River in Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT



By Chen Qingqing in YichangIt was a less colorful and much quieter Spring Festival this year in Yichang, a town situated by China's greatest river that was once home to an ancient civilization.Years ago, a major part of Chinese New Year celebrations in my hometown was setting off firecrackers, which would light up both sides of the Yangtze River. There was romantic nighttime entertainment in the form of firework cruises to the Three Gorges, the world's largest hydropower project, which is about 36 kilometers from the city, during the Spring Festival holidays.My whole family gathered at my grandparents' house during the traditional festival, which is also the most important time of the year when families reunite. The house is a five-minute walk from the Yangtze River, and taking a half-hour walk along the river bank after dinner was my daily routine with my grandparents, who are almost 90 years old.Today, it is impossible to see anyone preparing for firework displays along the river. People are becoming more concerned about the air pollution caused by fireworks, which have been banned by the local government since 2015 as part of efforts to protect the environment. Some relatives and friends gathering for the holidays told me that Yichang now aims to become a garden city, and they take to heart the saying: "clear waters and lush mountains are as valuable as gold and silver."Like most third- and fourth-tier cities that have seen rapid urbanization, Yichang has seen its local economy boom in recent years, making it the second-largest economy in Central China's Hubei Province. Many factories, particularly in the chemical industry, are major contributors to the local GDP.One of my relatives works in a local chemical factory built along the Yangtze River. He said that he could feel the determination of local authorities to protect the river through cutting industrial pollution. Over the past year, the factory has invested in planting more trees around the plant, turning it into a "green manufacturing line."Also, a major campaign was launched last year to get chemical plants to pull back to at least 100 meters from the river. Some factories that were unable to meet the stricter environmental protection requirements have been shut down, he told me at a family tea party during the holidays.The plan is also in line with provincial guidelines urging all chemical factories within one kilometer of the Yangtze River to be upgraded to meet environmental protection standards or move away by the end of 2020, according to media reports. In the first half of 2018, local authorities in Hubei issued a total of 126 million yuan ($18.6 million) in fines related to pollution.Binjiang Park, one of my favorite places in my hometown and which is filled with childhood memories, lies along the Yangtze River. Flying kites in the park is also another ritual for my family. On sunny days, we can see a crystal clear river, in contrast to the muddy water of years ago. My grandparents, who have spent almost their entire lives alongside the Yangtze River, understand all too well how important the plan to protect the "Mother River" is."We saw finless porpoises coming back last summer," my grandfather told me. The dolphin-like creature is also a critically endangered species, and has been disappearing from the Yangtze River in recent years. The number of finless porpoises has also declined dramatically due to disruptions to the ecological environment such as water pollution and project construction.The return of the finless porpoise signals the continuous improvement of the environment. The stunning beauty of the longest river in Asia has inspired countless Chinese poets and painters. And these continuous efforts to protect her will make what my father always wanted to call "La Seine of China" even more beautiful.By Liu XinI was born in Linfen, a city in North China's Shanxi Province that is "famous" for its abundance of coal as well as its air pollution. During my stay in Linfen for the Spring Festival holiday last week, I heard many stories of the local government's and residents' efforts in the "anti-air pollution" drive.My husband and I decided to drive home from Beijing on February 2 - which meant a journey of more than 500 kilometers through Beijing and Hebei to Shanxi. The weather seemed foggier when we left Beijing and entered Hebei Province. The situation did not change when we entered Shanxi, and we could occasionally see flying dust outside the car.My husband said that compared with what he had previously experienced in Taiyuan, the capital city of Shanxi, the environment has improved."When I was in middle school, I had to clean my nostrils out after riding my bicycle to school," he said. His words triggered similar memories for me, and for one moment I wondered whether cleaning the nasal cavities before class was something all students born in the late 1980s in Shanxi did, no matter which city we lived in.I also remembered that during the early springs when I was in high school, my friends and I would not talk when we rode our bikes to school, even though we wanted to share our opinions on the cute guy in the hottest soap opera. Why? The fear of a mouthful of sand.Sand storms and air pollution were common sights during winters and early springs around 2005. We had to keep our mouths firmly shut or wear a mask - where two black dots would form where the nostrils were by the end of the day.Local governments in Shanxi began ramping up their efforts in fighting air pollution 10 years ago. In Linfen, for example, I noticed that several ecological parks have been built. Fenhe, a river which passes through Linfen and, according to my childhood memory, had little water, now has an abundance of it.The efforts seem to have yielded some results, with more clear skies to see and cleaner air to breathe in Linfen in recent years. But these were undermined by a major setback in 2016.The air pollution in Linfen once again made headlines after the city saw high concentrations of sulfur dioxide in December that year, which reached 348 micrograms per cubic meter, 4.8 times the national standard. The concentration soared to 1,303 micrograms per cubic meter on January 4.Zhang Wenqing, the then head of the Linfen Environmental Protection Bureau, told media in March 2017 that the main reason for the high concentration of sulfur dioxide was local residents' burning coal for heat.Another battle in the war against air pollution ensued.In 2018, my mother saw a group of government officials standing in a residential area, supervising workers as they took away all the coal that residents usually stored as fuel to heat their boilers during the winter.For residents who usually burn coal for heat, the government now installs central heating systems for them. In the outskirts, where there are still no central heating systems, the government encouraged residents to use gas heaters and gave 4,000 yuan to each household as subsidies for the winter in 2018.Discounts on electricity costs have also been given to residents who use electric radiators - 0.28 yuan for every kilowatt hour within 2,000 kilowatt hours."This is the way the local government is trying to keep residents warm for the winter and also to ensure a decrease in the burning of coal. Many of the residents seemed satisfied with the arrangement," a resident surnamed Yin who lived in a residential area in the outskirts, told me.Apart from updating the heating systems, the Linfen government has rectified high-polluting industries, including chemical factories, coal cleaning plants, building materials factories and coking plants.Other measures include requiring all barbecue stands in night markets to use electric cookers, stopping all inkjet printer businesses, and imposing a fireworks ban in cities during holidays. A friend of mine who works in a government department told me that they had to print banners in a neighboring city during the ban on inkjet printer businesses in Linfen.After all these efforts were made, I asked my mother about her feelings on the air quality in Linfen this winter. A banner promoting clean energy to improve the living environment is hung on the pipes outside a residential community. Photo: Liu Xin/GT







