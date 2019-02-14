120th Golden Dragon Parade held in LA

The 120th Golden Dragon Parade kicked off Saturday in Chinatown of western US city of Los Angeles, providing a festive outdoor atmosphere to celebrate the Chinese New Year.With a history spanning over a century, the Chinese traditional parade is the oldest and biggest of its kind anywhere in the US.The event attracts tens of thousands of people and features floats, lion costumes and dragon dances, along with local marching bands and Kung Fu exhibitions.The event also combines the richness and diversity of both Eastern and Western cultures.

Dancers takes part in the 120th Golden Dragon Parade. Photo: Wen Jinping









A float is seen at the 120th Golden Dragon Parade in Los Angeles Chinatown on February 9. Photo: Wen Jinping







People preform a lion dance in the 120th Golden Dragon Parade. Photo: Wen Jinping

Los Angeles Mayor Rric Garcetti takes part in the 120th Golden Dragon Parade. Photo: Wen Jinping