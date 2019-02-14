China builds expansive system for the needy





Cai Jianhua makes a paper sculpture at home in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on January 3, 2018. The 50-year-old Cai is a hearing impaired woman in Zhengzhou. After graduating from middle school, she learned embroidery, paper folding and weaving under her grandmother's instruction. As she became a laid-off worker in 2001, Cai showed an interest in paper sculpture. She innovated paper sculpture skills and won some prizes. In 2014, Cai Jianhua founded a paper sculpture workshop with the aid of a training center for disabled people and taught her skills to other disabled people. Photo: Xinhua