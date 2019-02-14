China-US trade talks light up

Chinese and US trade officials make attempt at striking a trade deal to defuse an increasingly bruising trade war that has rattled global markets and presented mounting challenges to both economies. Photo: VCG
Chinese social media had a field day, as they make lighthearted note about the latest round of high-level trade negotiations between China and the US that opened in Beijing on Thursday, offering some indication of shift in mood toward the tense relations between the world's two biggest economies amid a months-long trade war.
Popular social media sites were filled with jokes and well-wishes for the trade talks, inspired mostly by the fact that the negotiations opened on a rare snowy day in Beijing, which also happens to be the Valentine's Day
.
"Beijing, snow, Valentine's Day, China-US trade negotiations. I hope the talks will have a positive outcome on this snowy Valentine's Day," one netizen wrote on Sina Weibo on Thursday.
"China and the US are not husband and wife! They are lovers! They are a family reunited!" another Weibo user wrote.
Most comments about the ongoing trade talks were positive on Thursday, although some netizens warned against making too many concessions to US demands.
That marks a significant change in Chinese public's attitude toward the US, comparing to countless harsh criticism of the US for launching a trade war, with some going as far as to suggesting boycott of US goods.
Behind that shift is growing signs from both ends of the Pacific Ocean to strike a mutually acceptable agreement to end the trade war that has begun to weigh on an already weakening global economy.
"The atmosphere for this round of consultations is probably the best so far," Huo Jianguo, vice chairman of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies in Beijing, told the Global times on Thursday. "But there is no official information, so all we can say is that the talks are making progress."
At the meetings inside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, officials from both sides appeared to be in friendly terms, with photos of smiling faces circulating online.
In Washington, US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that the discussions were going "very well." Chinese officials largely kept a tight lip about the meetings, which also include mid-level talks started on Monday.
"The best thing we could do now, is to let the delegates concentrate on their negotiations," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing. Pressed on reports of the US decision to delay a March 1 deadline by 60 days, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, said "I think you'll get a better answer after the conclusion of the high-level China-US trade talks."
US officials had indicated that March 1 is a hard deadline, when the US would increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from the current 10 percent to 25 percent, in lieu of a deal. But Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the US was considering pushing back the deadline by 60 days.
"I don't know what's behind the US' thinking on this, but it should be no issue for China to extend that deadline to give the negotiations more time, as long as there are no tricks the US is planning," Huo said.