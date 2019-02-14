China played no role in US opioid crisis, say officials





Packets of fentanyl mostly in powder form and methamphetamine, which US Customs and Border Protection say they seized from a truck crossing into Arizona from Mexico, is on display during a news conference at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, US on January 31. Photo: VCG

The interviewees are Yu Haibin (Yu), a senior officer at the China National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) and the ministry's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Hua Zhendong (Hua), technical director of the NNCC national narcotics laboratory.They stressed that China is the country with the strictest control over fentanyl in the world and has never exported any fentanyl of any variety or dosage form to the US.Hua: Fentanyl is a chemically synthesized opioid that acts on opioid receptors in the body with anesthetic and analgesic effects. It is 100 times more effective than morphine and commonly used in the treatment of moderate to severe pain.It is used in surgical anesthesia, relief of cancer and surgical pain. It is a narcotics drug under international control.By simply modifying an atom or a group in the chemical structure of fentanyl, analogs with similar structures and similar effects, or even stronger effects, can be obtained.As such substances can produce euphoria, they are often abused as drugs. Their capacity for creating addiction and dependence is strong, and withdrawal is difficult. High doses can also lead to a coma, respiratory depression and even death.So far, around a dozen fentanyl-related substances were abused as drugs worldwide and the number of potential analogues may reach tens of thousands.Hua: Fentanyl was first synthesized in 1960 by Belgian pharmacologist Paul Janssen and then produced at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Company founded by Janssen.It has been widely used in Europe since the mid-1960s. The US approved fentanyl for medical use in 1968 and in 1974 China approved production of fentanyl for medical use. In 1976, Belgian's Janssen Pharmaceuticals developed and synthesized sufentanil and alfentanil. They were both officially sold on the market in the Netherlands in 1983. Sufentanil went on the US market in 1984 and alfentanil in 1987. In 1996, the British company Glaxo Wellcome developed and synthesized remifentanil, which was first introduced to the US in 1996.Those are the four fentanyl drugs currently used by the international community for medical purposes.Yu: Because fentanyl drugs are easy to synthesize and have good effects, they are the most widely used synthetic opioids. The UN allows four fentanyl drugs for medical use: fentanyl, remifentanil, sufentanil and alfentanil.China only approves three such drugs: fentanyl, remifentanil and sufentanil. Alfentanil is still in the development stage in China. Commonly used dosage forms in the world include injections, transdermal patches, sublingual tablets and nasal sprays. In order to prevent the abuse of the drugs, China only approved injections and transdermal patches.According to the International Narcotics Control Board, the US is the world's largest manufacturer and consumer of fentanyl. In 2018, the US declared 1.19 tons of fentanyl while China's output that year was only 50.03 kilograms, and a small amount of pharmaceutical preparations were imported from Belgium and Germany to China. The annual consumption of fentanyl drugs for legal medical treatment in China was nearly 30 kilograms in 2018.Yu: Statistics show that in 2017, the number of people who died from taking drugs and drug abuse in the US hit 72,000. Among them, 29,000 deaths were caused by synthetic opioids represented by fentanyl, a year-on-year increase of 45 percent and the number far exceeded deaths caused by heroin and other drugs.In addition to the US, Canada, the UK and other countries also have serious abuse of fentanyl-related substances, but the number of abusers and deaths caused by overdose is much lower than that of the US.The outbreak of fentanyl abuse in the US was mainly caused by domestic reasons.First, some US people have the tradition, or habit of taking opioids. Americans, who make up 5 percent of the world's population, consume 80 percent of the world's opioids.The second cause is profit in the US market. In order to maintain considerable economic benefits, large pharmaceutical companies sponsored scholars that are more inclined to draw the conclusion that opioids are harmless. Pharmacies are eager to sell the drugs and doctors prescribe prescriptions excessively. They have formed a complete profit chain.The third cause is lack of supervision. The management of prescription drugs is out of control in the US and the circulation channels of pharmacies are flawed. It is impossible to supervise drug abuse if the drugs were prescribed in different US states or repeatedly prescribed by doctors.The fourth cause is cultural. Liberalism prevails in the US and taking drugs is related to labels like "freedom" "being particular" and "liberation." The US government has not promoted the harm of drug abuse very much and the drug control effect is not good in the country. More than half of US states have legalized marijuana.These factors combine to create massive abuse of fentanyl in the US.Yu: At present, China has not found any large-scale fentanyl abuse cases or death caused by fentanyl-related substances. China's management of fentanyl medicine is extremely strict.The three fentanyl drugs China has approved are listed as anesthetic drugs in the country. The total amount of production is controled and China has an annual management plan for the drugs. Their circulation is traceable and under closed-loop management.Three Chinese national pharmaceutical enterprises are qualified to sell anesthetic products and procure the medicine uniquely, distributing it directly to medical institutions via regional wholesalers. A real-name registration system is used for doctors and patients when prescriptions are issued.The five manufactories that are qualified to legally produce fentanyl in China have all passed Good Manufacturing Practice certification by the National Medical Products Administration. They have a sound management system, facilities and techniques, as well as sufficient precautionary measures among staff. Rules and regulations for work safety are strictly implemented in the process of production, storage, sales and transportation. No scams have been found in the production, distribution and use of fentanyl-related active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediate or final products.Two of the companies have exported a small amount of fentanyl drug preparations, and the annual export volume, calculated with raw materials, is no more than 300 grams. Each export obtained the permit issued by the National Medical Products Administration. The companies have strengthened screening of customers, customs-related checks and examinations of the flow of such medicines. No misconduct has been found in the China-exported fentanyl medicines at the importing country or a third country.China has never exported any fentanyl medicine of any variety or dosage form to the US. It can be said that China is the country with the strictest control over fentanyl in the world. So far, not 1 gram of fentanyl has been found to flow through illegal channels and it is even less likely to enter the US.China's anti-drug authorities have taken proactive measures to prevent criminals from illegally processing fentanyl-related substances such as conducting investigation and scientific research, improving legislation and enhancing management and cracking down on illegal actions.The first is to strengthen the management of different varieties of fentanyl products and listed 25 kinds of fentanyl substances and their two precursors that are severely abused or of great concern to the international community. The amount exceeded 21 types of fentanyl-related substances listed under control by the UN.The second is to strengthen supervision in cyberspace. Local authorities are required to strengthen their inspection of key pharmaceutical and chemical information websites and to remove in a timely manner any information related to the purchase and sale of fentanyl in order to prevent criminals from using the internet for transactions.The third is to strengthen intelligence sharing. China is collecting and sharing information on smuggling and trafficking of fentanyl with the US, Canada, the UK and other countries. In the past two years, China has notified the US of more than 400 clues related to the sales of drugs like fentanyl.The fourth is to strengthen investigation and interception. Relevant departments and key areas are informed in a timely fashion about the situation and warned of possible losses in advance. A strict monitoring system is placed in various places. China also enhanced patrol and control in the delivery sector, as well as collecting and analysis of suspicious samples. Packages delivered to the US are strictly examined with support from customs and postal authorities.The fifth is to strengthen investigation into particular cases. Cases with clear clues from intelligence sources will be listed as target drug cases by the Ministry of Public Security. Joint investigations with law enforcement departments, such as the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), would be launched to crack down on the crime of manufacturing, smuggling and selling fentanyl-related substances.Yu: Several cases of illegal processing and smuggling of fentanyl-related substances have indeed been discovered in China. In these cases, at the request of drug dealers from the US, UK and other foreign countries, some specific outlaws developed and processed varieties of fentanyl that were not regulated by the Chinese government at that time and then smuggled them out of China by postal delivery services. They are the key targets of China's anti-drug law enforcement authorities.The Chinese government has been cooperating with international drug law enforcement agencies including those from the US in a highly responsible manner within the framework of the law. China's Narcotics Control Bureau has a good cooperative relationship with the DEA and ICE in the US. China and the US have jointly busted several fentanyl-related crimes and seized fentanyl-related substances weighing over 10 kilograms. In 2018, China's narcotics control bureau sent two delegations to the US for investigation and evidence collection. They received strong support from the DEA and ICE and achieved good results.We have noticed that the US recently busted two drug smuggling cases, especially ICE's seizure of 254 pounds (about 115 kilograms) of fentanyl from a batch of agricultural products shipped from Mexico to Arizona, the largest fentanyl bust in the history of the US. China congratulates the US on this.Hua: So far China has not received any samples of fentanyl-related substances from the US that have been confirmed as coming from China.With a highly responsible attitude, China has proactively strengthened cooperation with US anti-drug law enforcement agencies and provided samples of the fentanyl-related substances the Chinese side has seized. The Chinese side hopes that the US side will also provide such samples in the future, share fentanyl identification technology and relevant data spectrum and hold exchanges of techniques and equipment for on-site inspection to further strengthen bilateral law enforcement cooperation.Yu: We also noticed that there are reports of a US senator introducing a Fentanyl Sanctions Act. Every country has the legitimate right to make national laws and regulations. However, these bills are domestic laws of the US and cannot be used to interfere with international affairs. I believe that if the US wants to truly solve its fentanyl abuse problems, its top priority is to understand the causes of large-scale abuse of fentanyl in the US, who uses the drug, and where those drugs are bought, sold and trafficked.You need to spot the real cause of the problem and then to find the solution that works. Some US senator's so-called fentanyl sanction act, which aims to impose sanctions on some individuals and enterprises from a foreign country, is merely avoiding domestic problems and transferring domestic contradictions to a foreign country. It does not help solve the problem.All countries must take responsibility for the prohibition of drug smuggling. The US started early in the fight against drugs and its measures are relatively mature and perfect. China started slightly late in this respect and suffered a lot.China has always strictly abided by the three main international drug control conventions of the UN, resolutely pursues a strict drug control principle and gradually explored a drug control policy that is suitable for China's national conditions characterized by comprehensive governance and a prevention-oriented work approach.China adheres to comprehensive measures include the promotion of education, prevention of abuse, drug rehabilitation, administrative supervision and strict law enforcement. In particular, China has implemented full-process, closed-loop management of narcotic and psychotropic drugs.China has strengthened supervision over the prescription rights of doctors and effectively prevented the abuse of legal drugs. These measures taken by China should have a certain reference significance for the US.Hua: I would like to add one thing. I suggest that the US strengthen investigation of the source of fentanyl in the country, find out the basic situation of the country, and open up intelligence and data with relevant countries such as China. A joint effort by everyone is the real way out to address this issue.