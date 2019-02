Airbus CEO Tom Enders (left), CFO Harald Wilhelm, and president of Airbus Commercial Aricraft Guillaume Faury, give their thumbs up at a presentation of Airbus 2018 results in Toulouse, southern France, on Thursday. The European plane manufacturer said Thursday it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021, abandoning the world's biggest passenger jet and one of the aviation industry's most ambitious endeavors. Photo: AP