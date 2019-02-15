Bright Brussels Festival held in Brussels, capital of Belgium

Visitors view an artistic light installation on the Bright Brussels Festival in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Feb. 14, 2019. Featuring a dozen of light installations, Bright Brussels Festival is held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, aiming to present the magic of light to the public. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

