Manghao Festival marked in S China's Guangxi

Tourists pose for a group photo with a girl wearing traditional costumes of Miao ethnic group during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2019. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. (Xinhua/Lin Fanshi)





Liang Xiaohua, a proprietress, makes meals in her own restaurant during the Manghao Festival at Dapao Village of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2019. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. (Xinhua/Lin Fanshi)

People of Miao ethnic group play the lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during the Manghao Festival in Anning Village of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2019. According to the local folklore, "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. (Xinhua/Lin Fanshi)