Ancient village encircled by beautiful flowers

An aerial photo of the picturesque Wugong Dong Village in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. The village, home to 171 Dong families, has well-preserved old wooden buildings that are now surrounded by cauliflowers in bloom. The village was inscribed as a national traditional village in 2016. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

