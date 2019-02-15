ADB VP visits Bangladesh, reaffirms plans to boost assistance

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Chen Shixin has met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reaffirmed ADB's plans to strengthen its partnership and boost assistance to the country.



Chen on Thursday congratulated the prime minister on her election victory and acknowledged the country's economic and social progress in recent years.



He also held discussions with Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister Mashiur Rahman, and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division and ADB Alternate Governor Monowar Ahmed.



"Bangladesh has made huge strides in reducing poverty and sustained average growth of more than 6.5 percent over the last decade, achieving a record 7.9 percent last year," Chen was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.



"The main challenges ahead are to increase investments -- both public and private -- to close infrastructure gaps and to invest in human capital with a focus on boosting skills of the labor force."



Chen assured officials of ADB's commitment to remain a dependable partner of Bangladesh, responding flexibly to the country's evolving needs. ADB's current Country Partnership Strategy for 2016-2020 aims at a program of more than 8 billion US dollars compared with 5 billion dollars during 2011-2015.



ADB operations will address infrastructure development, rural infrastructure, skills development, and climate and disaster resilience. ADB will also continue to support Bangladesh's regional cooperation and integration efforts, particularly in electricity sharing with neighbors, and developing regional transport corridors.



In 2018, ADB committed a record 2.15 billion dollars in assistance to the country.

