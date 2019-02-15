Huawei launches new webpage, vows transparency, openness, more active in global markets

Faced with growing obstacles in overseas markets in recent months, China's Huawei Technologies has not been intimidated and scaled down its global ambitions. Instead, the company has come up with more measures to become more open and transparent.



The Chinese tech giant, which is also an independent and privately-held company that has spread its services and products to over 170 countries, recently launched a web page called Huawei Facts, aimed at letting more people understand what Huawei does and what its corporate values are.



"A lot of fake news out there about Huawei, here are the facts," a source close to the company said on Friday.



In response to security concerns raised by the US government, Huawei said it has a 30-year track record of safety and security, and spends five percent of its research and development (R&D) budget on cybersecurity R&D.



Its major ICT competitors - Ericsson and Nokia - have not yet unveiled their spending on cybersecurity R&D on their websites.



The US government has been urging its major allies to ban Huawei from building the next generation of wireless networks, also known as 5G, claiming the company poses a security threat and violates rules and regulations in the US.



The Shenzhen-based firm, which was founded in 1987 and has maintained a low-profile over the past decades, is now shifting its communications strategies and becoming more open to business partners, customers and the public, observers said.



After New Zealand authorities instructed a local telecoms operator not to use Huawei's 5G technology, citing national security concerns, in November 2018, Huawei has not stopped moving forward in the country.



"5G without Huawei is like rugby without New Zealand," Huawei said in its new rugby-themed advertisement in the country, which has also been placed in local newspapers.



The company also explained in a post published on Huawei Facts that it can deliver the most advanced 5G technology available, creating social and economic value for New Zealand.



"Many people don't understand us, so we will become more transparent and open, and withstand all those questions and tests," the source said.



While European countries are debating whether to follow suit by barring Huawei from 5G networks, Huawei recently said that it is willing to take extra security measures to stay in the 5G race.



It actively collaborates with governments, customers, and third-party testing institutions that independently test and evaluate the security of Huawei's products and solutions, the company said.



On Huawei Facts, it also listed its response to widely circulated questions such as, "What is Huawei's response to the decision by HSBC and Standard Chartered to withhold new banking services or funding?" and "What is Huawei doing to answer concerns about security?"



Instead of only focusing on the US-led crackdown on Huawei, which is believed to be its hysteria to China's rise in technology, Huawei now is fighting back by responding to those questions and clarifying doubts, which shows its confidence in facing obstacles, analysts said.





