US moving troops for "military adventure" against Venezuela: Cuba

The Cuban government on Thursday criticized the recent US troop movements in the Caribbean, saying that Washington is preparing for a military intervention in crisis-hit Venezuela.



In a statement, Havana said that between Feb. 6 and 10, there were flights of military transport aircraft to the airport in Puerto Rico, the San Isidro Air Base in the Dominican Republic, and to "strategically located" Caribbean islands.



It said the flights originated from US military installations where its Special Forces units and Marines operate and these forces are often used in "covert actions, including against leaders of other countries."



The statement also described possible US military actions in Venezuela as "a military adventure disguised as humanitarian intervention."



Venezuela is currently troubled by a political crisis. Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Jan. 23 and was recognized by the United States and some other countries. Guaido's declaration came about two weeks after President Nicolas Maduro, who won the 2018 presidential vote, was inaugurated for a second term on Jan. 10.



Havana in its statement also accused Washington of seeking a "coup d'etat in Venezuela through the illegal self-proclamation of a president."



In addition, it said US-led humanitarian aid to Venezuela, if any really, is far from making up for the damage made by Washington's economic blockade against Caracas.



In the statement, the Cuban government called on people and governments around the world to "defend peace and unite, over political or ideological differences," to prevent a new military intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean.

