People celebrate Valentine's Day in Beirut, Lebanon

A man sells heart-shaped balloons on a street during the Valentine's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Roses are sold in front of a flower shop during the Valentine's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A man with a bunch of roses is seen in the back of a car during the Valentine's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A heart-shaped roses decoration is seen in front of a flower shop during the Valentine's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)