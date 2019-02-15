China's 2018 aquaculture output tops 50 mln tonnes

China's aquaculture output exceeded 50 million tonnes in 2018, accounting for over 78 percent of the country's total aquatic products output, official data showed.
China is the world's only country that raises more aquatic products than what it fishes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs.
Exports totaled 23.3 billion US dollars, with a trade surplus of 7.5 billion dollars registered last year, narrowing down from the previous year.
The Belt and Road
Initiative offers huge potential for international cooperation in aquaculture, and China will use its advantage in technology, talent and finance to help developing countries develop their aquaculture industry, said Zhang Xianliang, a senior official with the ministry.
China has released a guideline to promote green growth for the aquaculture sector.