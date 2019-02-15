China, US trade talks end in Beijing, statements expected soon

Chinese and US officials concluded their latest round of trade negotiations in Beijing on Friday, with results of the talks expected soon, according to a tweet from Global Times' editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.



The high-level talks, which started on Thursday, ended on Friday noon after Chinese and US officials worked late into the night on Thursday and followed a mid-level talks kicked off on Monday.



In pictures of negotiations circulated online, officials on both sides appeared to be friendly vibes, though details of the behind-door meetings have not yet been released.



A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday that information was forthcoming. "Please wait patiently. The answer will come very soon," said the spokesperson, Geng Shuang, responding to questions about the trade talks.



US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin also twitted a picture of officials, adding "productive meetings with China's Vice Premier Liu He."



This is the third round of talks between China and the US since the leaders of the two countries agreed on a truce in December 2018. US officials had said that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods could be increased from the current 10 percent to 25 percent on March 2, in lieu of a deal, but they have since alluded that the deadline could be extended if the talks are proceeding well.



Global Times





