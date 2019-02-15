China to restore Qinling Mountains environment

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has launched an action plan to conserve the environment of Qinling Mountains, a natural boundary between the country's north and south.
Illegal activities such as construction, felling of trees, mining, hunting and discharge of pollutants will be wiped out by the end of June, according to the action plan released by the provincial government.
Local authorities will limit mining activities, phase out small hydropower stations, repair their environmental impacts, and strengthen management on tourist spots and rural family inns in Qinling Mountains by the end of 2020.
The action plan targets six cities -- the provincial capital Xi'an, Shangluo, Ankang, Hanzhong, Baoji and Weinan.
Authorities have demolished more than 1,000 illegal villas at the northern foot of Qinling range in Xi'an since July last year.
The ecologically important Qinling Mountains are home to a huge variety of plant and wildlife such as giant panda
s, golden monkeys and crested ibis.