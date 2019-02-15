Indian PM flags off country's first semi-high speed train

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/15 16:57:26
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the country's first semi high speed train - Vande Bharat Express.
The train, previously named Train 18, was flagged off from the New Delhi railway station.
"The train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and will provide a totally new travel experience to passengers," a spokesman said.
Indian railway minister Piyush Goyal and members of railway board were on board the train on its inaugural journey.
The train will travel from Delhi to Varanasi in 9 hours and 45 minutes, officials said.
The Indian government in 2015 announced an investment of over 137 billion US dollars over a period of five years to boost railways and modernize it on new lines.
India's sprawling railways ferry around 23 million people each day.