Indian PM flags off country's first semi-high speed train

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the country's first semi high speed train - Vande Bharat Express.



The train, previously named Train 18, was flagged off from the New Delhi railway station.



"The train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and will provide a totally new travel experience to passengers," a spokesman said.



Indian railway minister Piyush Goyal and members of railway board were on board the train on its inaugural journey.



The train will travel from Delhi to Varanasi in 9 hours and 45 minutes, officials said.



The Indian government in 2015 announced an investment of over 137 billion US dollars over a period of five years to boost railways and modernize it on new lines.



India's sprawling railways ferry around 23 million people each day.

