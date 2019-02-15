Animals pose for Valentine's Day photos

Two fennec foxes are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two scarlet macaws are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two lions are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two zebras are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two peacocks are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two ring-tailed lemurs are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
Two black swans are seen at the Locajoy Wildlife Park in Chongqing, Feb. 14, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)