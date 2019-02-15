2 army soldiers, 4 rebels killed in southern Philippine clash

Two army soldiers and four New People's Army (NPA) fighters have been killed in a clash in southern Philippines' Malaybalay City, the military said on Friday.



A military report said the clash took place around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday night in a village while an 11-man army team constructing an army base was attacked by about 30 NPA rebels.



Initial fighting lasted about 15 minutes, the military said, adding that more troops were sent to the encounter site triggering another five-minute clash.



"After the firefight, civilians overheard over commercial handheld radios the conversation of NPA rebels that they lost four of their cohorts," a military statement said.



Clearing operations led to the recovery of two M16 assault rifles, two unexploded anti-personnel mines connected to a 200-meter long electrical wire, and two ammunition magazines for M16.



Military pursuit operations are ongoing against the fleeing rebels.



Thursday's clash was the latest in sporadic attacks launched by the rebels in recent weeks.



A similar clash took place on Jan. 30 in Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, killing at least six.



Fresh attempt to talk peace with the NPA rebels failed anew after the Duterte government decided to suspend the negotiations after the insurgents continued their attacks on government security forces and civilians.

