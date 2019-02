China's top legislature schedules bi-monthly session

The top legislature of China will convene its bi-monthly session from Feb. 26 to 27, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons' meeting Friday.



Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.



A key task of the bi-monthly session is to make preparations for the upcoming annual session of the national legislature, the statement read.