Saudi crown prince to visit China

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will pay a visit to China from Feb. 21 to 22 at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.



During the visit, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the third meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee with the crown prince, Geng said.

