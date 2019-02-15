Xi's article on Party's leadership over law-based governance to be published

An article by President Xi Jinping on strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over law-based governance will be carried by the fourth issue of Qiushi Journal this year, to be published Saturday.



In the article, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stresses that adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics further needs to rely on the rule of law and to strengthen the Party's leadership over law-based governance as China is currently at the period in which the timeframes of realizing the two centenary goals converge.



The CPC Central Committee has decided to set up the Commission for Law-based Governance to meet the requirements of studying and settling major issues concerning law-based governance, establishing a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and building a country of socialist rule of law, Xi writes.



Xi notes that the CPC Central Committee's series of new concepts, new thoughts and new strategies on law-based governance since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012 must be adhered to in the long term and be continuously enriched and developed.

