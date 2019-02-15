Venezuela to fulfill loan commitment to China, ship more oil overseas: envoy

By Xie Wenting and Bai Yunyi Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/15 20:28:40

Diversifying global market to reduce dependence on US

Venezuelan Ambassador to China Ivan Zerpa talks to a Global Times reporter at the Venezuela Embassy in Beijing on Thursday.Photo: LiHao/GT



Venezuela will likely ship more oil to China and continue to pay its loans despite the negative influence of US sanctions on its oil production, the Venezuelan ambassador to China told the Global Times.



Ivan Zerpa said in an exclusive interview on Thursday that Venezuela will continue to pay back China's loans through oil. He revealed that Venezuela intends to increase its oil production from 1 million barrels per day to 2.5 million barrels per day this year.



The South American country with abundant oil resources has plunged into a political crisis since January 23 when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president as a challenge to the current president Nicolas Maduro, who took his second term in office earlier that month. The political uncertainty has since drawn concerns over whether the country still has the ability to repay loans from China.



Zerpa told the Global Times that Venezuela has maintained working meetings and cooperation with relevant Chinese government organizations, including the



Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told Friday's media briefing that Venezuela is China's important trading partner in Latin America. Both sides have been cooperating based on mutual benefits and common development, and China will continue to accelerate communications to benefit people from both countries, he said.



Zerpa said they have taken action to deal with the predicament, especially in the economic aspect, after the US slapped sanctions on Venezuela.



Zerpa added that they have suspended some contracts with the US, and have also "begun to demand payments in advance" for each ship carrying oil from a Venezuelan port to the US.



The US, the largest buyer of Venezuelan oil, recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and has imposed sanctions on American imports of Venezuelan oil as well as on Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.



The Venezuelan embassy in China said the country has diversified its oil markets in recent years, especially to China and India, as a way of reducing its commercial dependence on the US government and its companies in the mid- and long-term.



PDVSA shipped over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the US, its largest market, followed by India then China, which bought above and below 300,000 bpd respectively, before the sanctions, read a Reuters report.



But difficulties still remain. Zerpa said US sanctions on Venezuela make it difficult to mobilize resources for the payment of services and scheduled maintenance in oil production as well as access to financing sources for the oil industry.



The US has frozen $10 billion in Venezuelan assets, said Zerpa.



He noted that they have come up with ways to protect the country's assets.



Reuters reported that PDVSA has opened a new account in Russia following US sanctions. Zerpa didn't confirm with the Global Times the Reuters report. But he said the country has been able to "establish strategic alliances" with many countries that understand the situation. The country also unveiled new measures to improve people's livelihood.



The sanctions have had a negative impact on Venezuelans. The ambassador said that even embassy staff have difficulty getting paid as every transaction in US dollars overseas is monitored by the US.



While ties between Venezuela and the US have been severed, Maduro said in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press. that will come out on Thursday that his government held "secret talks with the Trump administration," and hopes to meet the US president soon.

