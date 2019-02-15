Senior official calls for advances in strict governance over military

A senior military official on Friday called on the military to make new advances in the work of political and legal affairs and ensure strict governance over the military.



Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting of the military on political and legal affairs in Beijing.



Military officers responsible for political and legal affairs should work to safeguard political security, support the troops in war preparedness and enhance the building of a strong military in the new era, Zhang said, urging them to be absolutely loyal, pure and reliable.



They were also ordered to vigorously fight against all kinds of infiltration and sabotage activities, eradicate graft and corruption in accordance with the law and forestall major military security risks.

