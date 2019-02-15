‘The Wandering Earth’ a milestone in China’s sci-fi film genre: official

China's film authority has hailed the domestic sci-fi movie blockbuster, "The Wandering Earth," which has grossed 3.1 billion yuan ($458 million) at the box office as of Thursday, a milestone in the country's development of science fiction films.



"'The Wandering Earth' has led the way of China's film industry to conquer the sci-fi film genre, a genre that in the past seemed like only Hollywood could produce. But the hit movie proves that China can also master such a genre… It also bolstered industry practitioners' confidence," Lu Liang, the deputy inspector at the China Film Bureau, said at a meeting on Wednesday, the China Film News reported on Thursday.



"The film is not an end to China's sci-fi films, but rather a new start," Lu said.



"The Wandering Earth" based on works by renowned novelist Liu Cixin who won a Hugo Award for his sci-fi series, The Three-Body Problem, has made 3.1 billion yuan since opening on February 5, making the film the box office champion during China's Spring Festival holiday. Market observers expect the film to break 5 billion yuan in box office receipts, on track to becoming one of China's most successful films.

