May suffers another damaging defeat in Brexit saga

Source:AFP Published: 2019/2/15 22:13:40





The House of Commons rejected a government motion intended to express MPs' support for May as she continues an 11th-hour bid to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the EU.



Hardline eurosceptics in her Conservative party abstained from voting on the government's non-binding motion.



Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the defeat "shows there is no majority for the PM (prime minister)'s course of action in dealing with Brexit."



"She cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face," he said of May, who was not in parliament for the defeat.



A Downing Street spokesman blamed the setback on "a concern from some Conservative colleagues about taking 'no deal' off the table at this stage".



He added that the government would continue to seek changes to the withdrawal agreement May has struck with the EU but has so far failed to sell to MPs, "to ensure we leave on time on March 29th."



Leading Brexiteer Liam Fox had earlier warned colleagues that defeat would raise doubts about whether a renegotiated deal could get through parliament, making the bloc less likely to make an offer.



"Our European partners will be watching our debate and listening today to see if they get the impression that if they were to make those concessions parliament would definitely deliver," trade minister Fox told BBC Radio 4.



British MPs roundly rejected May's initial deal last month, but later parliamentary votes suggested a slim majority for her deal if she could get rid of the so-called "backstop" clause intended to keep the border with Ireland free-flowing. Some fear the measure could leave Britain trapped in EU trade rules.





