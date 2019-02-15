Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to visit China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Saudi Arabia's crown prince during his two-day visit to China next week, China's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.
Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told Friday's regular media briefing that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who is also the country's deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will visit China from February 21 to 22 at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng.
Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the third meeting of China-Saudi Arabia High-Level Joint Committee with the crown prince, during which both sides will sign several MOUs.
"In recent years, China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained good momentum of development," Geng said.
In November 2018, Xi met with the crown prince at the G20
summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Xi told the crown prince that China firmly supports Saudi Arabia in its drive for economic diversification and social reform, and will continue to stick together with the Arab country on issues involving their core interests, Xinhua reported.
Geng said on Friday that the political mutual trust of both countries has increased and both sides have seen fruitful cooperation in many fields, including energy, infrastructure, aerospace and satellites.
According to Geng, both sides will exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern and strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative to further push bilateral relations forward during the visit.