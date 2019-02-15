Russia, India to discuss military cooperation next week

Russia and India will discuss joint production of military equipment at the Aero India Show 2019 next week in Bangalore, said an official of Russian state conglomerate Rostec on Friday.



In Bangalore, Russia expects to clarify the last technical issues of the project to produce Russian Ka-226T helicopters in India, said Viktor Kladov, Rostec's director for international cooperation and regional policy, in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.



"This year we expect to sign a contract with India," Kladov said.



In May 2017, a joint venture, Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, was registered in India. It will be located near Bangalore.



India is also demonstrating serious interest in Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Kladov said.



However, it is not clear how much Su-57 fits into the general concept of the combat use of the Indian Air Force, and therefore, India may opt for a substantial increase in the output of Su-30MKI jets produced in India under a Russian license, he said.



Russia is ready to participate in the construction of India's non-nuclear submarines, Kladov said, adding that Russia and India are actively negotiating a project to produce the well-known Kalashnikov assault rifles in India.

