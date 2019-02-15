Chinese state councilor meets new SCO Secretary General

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Vladimir Norov, the newly appointed secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Wang congratulated Norov on assuming his new post, saying that the Chinese side is willing to continue to keep close communication with SCO secretariat to carry forward the "Shanghai Spirit" and implement the outcomes of the SCO Qingdao Summit.
He called on the two sides to continue to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation, launch the feasibility studies on establishing an SCO free trade area, carry out more people-to-people exchanges and align the Belt and Road
Initiative with development strategies of SCO countries.
Norov pledged to fulfill his duties, implementing the consensus reached by leaders of SCO countries and outcomes of the SCO Qingdao Summit, so as to contribute more to the development of the SCO.