SSE to promote Yangtze River Delta integration

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Friday said it will better serve China's integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.



The stock exchange on Friday unveiled a base to facilitate deep communications with tech and innovative companies from nine districts and cities in the region, including Songjiang District of Shanghai and the cities of Hangzhou, Suzhou and Hefei.



The exchange plans to set up a science and technology innovation board with a pilot registration system for listed companies.



The new board will focus on companies in high-tech and strategically emerging sectors such as new generation information technology, advanced equipment, new materials, new energy and biomedicine, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.



The so-called G60 science and technology innovation valley of the nine areas aims to build an integrated development platform driven by scientific, technological and institutional innovation.



The SSE also will set up two indexes, one covering all 161 listed firms from the nine areas by the end of 2018 and the other to cover 50 strategic emerging industry enterprises from the areas which are listed on the bourse, including its Sci-Tech Innovation Board.



The indexes will be a barometer of sci-tech innovation and competitiveness in the Yangtze River Delta region, said Cheng Xiangmin, secretary of the Songjiang District Committee of the Communist Party of China.

