Tokyo Olympics organizers raise budget for opening, closing ceremonies

The budget for the opening and closing ceremonies of 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was increased by roughly 43 percent, while the total budget remains the same, the Olympic organizers said at a press conference on Friday.



The ceremonial budget reached 13 billion yen (117 million US dollars) after adjustment, the organizers said.



After deciding on the principle plans for the ceremonies, the organizing committee's board of directors determined the original 9.1-billion-yen (81.9 million dollars) estimate was not enough.



As the Tokyo Games are already facing tough financial choices, the committee decided not to raise the current total budget of 1.35 trillion yen (12 billion dollars).



The extra cost of ceremonies will be drawn from the provisioned "adjustment cost" of 35 billion yen (315 million dollars), according to the organizers.

