Senior diplomats from 8 countries to UN Geneva office visits China

Senior diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva arrived in Beijing Friday and will pay a visit to northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region from Saturday to Tuesday.
Those diplomats, from Pakistan, Venezuela, Cuba, Egypt, Cambodia, Russia, Senegal and Belarus, are visiting at the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
During talks with the delegation, Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the 1990s, the "three evil forces" -- terrorism, extremism and separatism -- have organized and conducted thousands of violent terrorist attacks in Xinjiang, causing massive casualties and injuries of people and substantial property damage.
Based on international anti-terrorism experience and its own reality, Xinjiang has made obvious progress in recent years by means including setting up vocational education and training centers, Jiang said, adding that people's sense of gain, happiness and security have been greatly lifted.
Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said when holding talks with the delegation that the world is faced with rising instability, uncertainty and insecurity, thus multilateralism should be insisted on.
All parties should respect other countries' own human rights development paths, jointly oppose supremacy of human rights and promote the healthy development of the human rights causes in the world, Le said.
Members of the visiting delegation spoke highly of China's development paths, concepts and achievements. They also expressed willingness to make joint efforts with China to promote all parties to treat various kinds of human rights issues equally and prevent the issue from being politicized.