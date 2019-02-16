Zaduo authority sends machines to blizzard-hit areas to clear roads

People clean snow in Zhaqing Town of Zaduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 14, 2019. After days of snow storms, roads in many areas of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture are covered under snow as deep as 45 centimeters. Local authority of Zaduo has sent 37 large machines to the blizzard-hit areas to clear the snow-covered roads. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A bulldozer cleans snow in Zhaqing Town of Zaduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A snow-clearer removes snow from the road at Zhanailakashan Pass in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A vehicle runs on a road in Zaduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)