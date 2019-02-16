Trump declares national emergency to fund border wall

US President Donald Trump announced Friday he will sign a national emergency to expand the US-Mexico border wall and push for his signature campaign promise.



"I'm going to be signing a national emergency," Trump said at the Rose Garden in White House.



"It's a great thing to do because we have an invasion of drugs, invasion of gangs, invasion of people," he said.



The action will allow the president to use executive powers to bypass Congress to get access to money for funding his long-pledged border wall, following a two-month confrontation between the White House and Congressional Democrats and a record-breaking 35-day partial government shutdown.

